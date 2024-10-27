CM Maryam reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Kashmir

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support for the people of Kashmir as the country marked the 77th Black Day against India’s occupation of the region.

She expressed that Kashmir holds a special place in her heart, as it does for all Pakistanis, and condemned the ongoing actions in the region.

Paying tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, Maryam emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue for regional stability and called on the international community to uphold the rights of Kashmiris.

Former Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz also observed the day, condemning the continued violence in Kashmir and urging India to respect Kashmiris' right to self-determination.