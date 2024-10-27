CM Murad approves 500 electric buses project for Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a joint meeting of different departments at CM House here Saturday to review the progress of the projects in the pipeline and some new projects that could be launched with the assistance of the donor agencies.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon, Minister Energy Nasir Shah, Minister Industries Jam Ikram, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah and concerned secretaries.

During the meeting, the CM observed that Karachi’s public transport system was overwhelmed by its growing population and outdated fleet, resulting in overcrowded, inefficient, and environmentally harmful services. He added that the induction of Peoples Bus Service, electric Buses and Pink Buses have made a difference but even then a big fleet of buses was required to resolve the public transport issue of the city

Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon told the CM that to tackle these challenges and promote sustainable urban mobility, his department had proposed him the induction of 500 fully electric buses into the city’s transportation network. He added that the move would enhance the commuter experience, reduce traffic congestion, and significantly lower air pollution.

The CM said that the proposal of the transport department has started discussions with the donor agencies, and hopefully, he will secure the funds. He directed the P&D and transport departments to finalise the required paperwork 300 Diesel-hybrid Buses: Cm Murad Shah said that the transport system across Sindh, outside of Karachi, was in dire need of modernisation and expansion to meet the growing demands of its population. “As the province continues to develop economically and socially, the current public transport offerings struggle to keep pace,” he said

Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon said that his department was working on a proposal aiming to procure 300 diesel-hybrid buses, allocating 60 buses to each of the five divisions of Sindh, to enhance connectivity, improve environmental standards, and ensure a reliable and efficient mode of transport for all residents. He said 60 buses would be given to each Division – Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Another project of procurement of 300 EV buses for Intercity Transpiration in the province was discussed in the meeting. Minister transport told the CM that 300 diesel-hybrid/EV buses for intercity transportation, connecting divisional headquarters across the province.

The CM said that the initiative should provide a cost-effective, safer, and environmentally friendly transport option for the public, countering the fare hikes imposed by private operators and addressing safety concerns. Sharjeel Memon said that under the plan 60 EVM buses would be given to Karachi, 50 each to Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad and 40 to Mirpurkhas.

Briefing the CM, the transport minister told that for the supply and operation of Yellow Line BRT project, private operator would be offered to finance, procure, supply, operate buses and maintain various systems and provide related services.

The CM was told that the design of corridor was a 3rd Generation BRT. The main BRT trunk corridor comprises of 21km long dedicated corridor from Dawood Chowrangi to Numaish. Sharjeel said that the Battery electric buses technology option was under consideration

The CM directed the Transport department to complete the feasibility by the end of November 2024 so that the project could be taken up. The West Karachi Recycled Water Project-I (WKRWP) envisages treating 35 MGD wastewater and supplying 27 MGD, approximately industrial-grade water to industries in SITE Karachi, he said.

The CM said that the project would supply water to the industrial area, reducing their dependency on freshwater needed elsewhere in the city. He added it would also enhance environmental sustainability by discharging treated water into the sea.

Murad Ali Shah directed the Local Government department to relaunch the project with a revised transaction structure by November 24 so that donor agencies could be approached for funding.

The TP-4 project envisages the construction of a 22 km Interceptor, primary and secondary wastewater treatment plant of approximately 120 MIGD along with Tertiary treatment and RO of 40 MIGD to supply industrial-grade water to the industries in Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi.

The CM said that the donor agencies have pledged funding, and his Cabinet has approved the funding for the project. Minister P&D Nasir Shah told the CM that the project was under the feasibility Stage. The CM directed the P&D department to get its feasibility study completed within the next two months.

The CM said that the Coal Gasification Technology is successfully being used in many developed countries like South Africa, USA, China and others. He added that Pakistan has huge coal reserves (184 B.ton) that can be utilised by the application of appropriate technologies starting with the production of SNG.

Minister Energy said that the country has an extensive gas distribution network and the proposed Coal to Gasification project would cater for the energy needs. Nasir Shah said that the shortfall of 1200 mmcfd of gas could be met through the proposed project.

The CM directed the Energy Department to prepare a project and he would talk to the Chinese authorities to include it in the CPEC or in a separate project.

The chief minister said that China had developed advanced agricultural pest surveillance technology. The technology utilizes a combination of remote sensing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to monitor and manage crop diseases and pests effectively. He directed the Agriculture and P&D departments to prepare the project for approval by the cabinet, he said.

Murad Ali Shah also said that he had already directed the Agriculture department to prepare a project to acquire Technology for agriculture in the arid areas of the province for poverty reduction.

He said that China had developed several innovative technologies that could be highly beneficial for agriculture in water-deficient areas like Tharparkar, Kachho and other arid zones in Sindh. Implementing these technologies in Sindh can greatly enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in water-scarce regions,” he said and added that the Chinese authorities would be approached for collaboration.