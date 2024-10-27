Conquerors maintain winning streak while Invincibles beat Challengers

LAHORE - Invincibles beat Challengers by seven wickets in the first match of the seventh round of the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament at the LCCA Ground on Saturday. In the second match of the day, Conquerors romped to a 98-run victory over Stars. Challengers managed to post 79-4 in the allotted 20 overs after being invited to bat first by Invincibles. Malaika Suhani (21*) and Nasreen Ashraf (19) stitched a 45-run fifth-wicket stand to help Challengers reach 79 after they were reduced to 34-4. For Invincibles, Afsheen Imran picked up two wickets while Syeda Batool Fatima dismissed one batter. In turn, player of the match, Wasifa Hussain (32) knit a 49-run third-wicket stand with Dina Razvi (23*) to help their team chase the 80-run target in 17.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Later in the day, Conquerors extended their winning streak by defeating Stars in a lopsided contest.