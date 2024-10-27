Eight martyred in suicide attack on check post in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR - At least eight people including four policemen and two security personnel were martyred and six others injured in a suicide attack on a joint check-post of security forces and police in the Eidak area of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Saturday.

Police said the attack targeted the check post in the Eidak area of Mir Ali tehsil where the suicide bomber detonated his explosive laden rickshaw, martyring four policemen, two security personnel and two civilians.

Police said the death toll may rise as the condition of some injured was stated to be critical. The injured who also included police officials were shifted to hospital after a rescue operation was launched. Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off by the security forces.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of innocent civilians and police personnel in a suicide attack in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Strongly condemning the suicide attack on a police check post, the president said the attack on the policemen was a cowardly act. “Terrorists will never succeed in their evil designs,” the president said in a statement issued by the President House.

He stressed the need for taking all possible measures to completely eradicate terrorism.

Paying tribute to the martyred personnel, President Zardari prayed for patience for the bereaved families, and wished a swift recovery for the injured.