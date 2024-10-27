Ex-Senator Mushtaq along with 27 accused sent on judicial remand to jail

ISLAMABAD - Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and 27 male accused sent to jail on judicial remand, meanwhile, 3 female students were discharged from the terrorism FIR on Saturday by ATC-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

An FIR was registered at P.S. Abpara against 28 male and 3 female organisers and workers of Save Gaza Campaign for holding a rally without permission including charges under Anti Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code. All the accused were produced at ATC on Friday. Prosecutor Tahir Kazim sought 25 days physical custody of accused for investigation and interrogation. Adv. Riasat Ali Azad argued before the court that all the accused were arrested from the occurance and what do they need to recover from them.

He argued that police has violated section 166 and they should be held accountable. Riasat Azad further argued that if Pakistanis can’t protest for Gaza, should they start protesting for Israel? When Judge Sipra asked Riasat Azad and Adv. Imran Shafiq, how many FIRs are against Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, none of the lawyers had the answer. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra also told Adv. Imran Shafiq not to distort history when Adv. Imran Shafiq said resolution was passed by Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1940 against Israel.

Mushtaq Ahmed Khan argued before the court that he has retired from senate in March this year and said he was the most responsible senator in the house. He said this government done an agreement with save Gaza campaign and they didn’t honour that agreement, that’s why he decided to protest. He said they were tortured by the police and 3 hijab wearing girls were also arrested. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra after hearing the arguments discharged three female final year medical college students from the case and told them to ficus on their studies, become a policy maker and bring positive change in the society. Moreover, he sent 28 male accused on judicial remand.