Experts advocate bridging digital divide to unlock economic growth, empower youth

ISLAMABAD - In today’s world, technology has become an essential component of daily life, transforming how we live, work, and connect with one another. From communication to healthcare, and from business to education, the rapid evolution of technology is unmistakable.

In Pakistan, where digital technology plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and providing access to essential services, the digital divide presents a significant challenge that limits the nation’s potential. Coined by Larry Irving in the 1990s, the term “digital divide” refers to the gap between those who have access to the internet and digital technologies—and the skills to leverage them—and those who do not.

Muhammad Saad, an IT expert based in Islamabad, in response to few queries by APP emphasizes that bridging this widening digital divide is the country’s most pressing challenge. He further states, “The rapid advancement of technology is leaving many behind, particularly in rural areas and lower-income communities. It’s essential that we invest in infrastructure and education to ensure equal access to digital tools for everyone.”

The recently released UNDP’s inaugural Digital Development Index (DDI) report reveals that over half of the population lacks internet access, with 54.3 percent of people cut off from this vital resource due to inadequate digital infrastructure and affordability issues. While urban centers like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad enjoy relatively high internet penetration, the contrast with rural areas is stark. Only about 20% of rural households have internet access, compared to 60% in urban regions, according to the report.

Moreover, the report highlights a pronounced disparity in digital development across different provinces and districts in Pakistan, ranging from high to very low levels of digital access. In Punjab, out of the 36 districts, only Lahore and Rawalpindi achieve a ‘high’ ranking. Similarly, in Sindh, Karachi stands out as the only ‘highly digitally developed’ district among its 24 counterparts. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, just two districts, Abbottabad and Peshawar, rank highly out of 32. Balochistan lacks any districts in the high category, though Quetta and Pishin are recognized for moderate digital development.

This digital gap not only results in unequal access to information but also has profound economic implications. A growing number of individuals lack essential digital skills and literacy, hindering their personal economic prospects and negatively impacting national growth.

Former President of the ICCI and Secretary General of the United Business Group (UBG), Zafar Bakhtawari, Talking to APP asserts, “The digital divide has significant economic repercussions. In today’s world, digital connectivity is a key driver of economic development. Businesses rely on the internet for marketing, sales, and operations, while digital skills are increasingly essential in the job market. The gap in digital access exacerbates economic inequalities, limiting job opportunities and stifling entrepreneurial potential in underserved areas.”

He further explains that the lack of digital integration hampers economic growth and innovation, contributing to the disparity between rural and urban economies.

The digital divide also has a notable gender dimension, with women particularly underserved. Alarmingly, 83.5 percent of women report lacking control over decisions regarding phone ownership, often deferring these choices to their spouses or parents.

Sana Shah, Director of Academy “AshreiTech,” which collaborates with the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP), talking to this scribe regretted that women often do not enjoy equal access to advanced technology. A significant portion of digital communication is centered around social media platforms, which many women are unable to access due to limited ownership of smartphones or the affordability of data plans.

An official from the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom (MoITT) states, “The government is committed to bridging the technology gap and enhancing quality of life through innovation. The approval of the Digital Economy Enhancement Project marks a significant step toward a digitally empowered Pakistan. Our efforts have led to a 30% increase in ICT exports, showcasing the strength of our technology sector.”

In his concluding remarks he said, “MoITT is dedicated to fostering a thriving IT industry by investing in digital skills, promoting innovation, and facilitating access to technology, positioning Pakistan as a leading digital hub in the region.”