Expressway Overhaul Needed

I wish to draw the Islamabad Traffic Police’s attention to the chaotic and hazardous conditions on the Islamabad Expressway, particularly in the newly upgraded section between Gulberg and Rawat T-Chowk. Although the lanes have recently been expanded to accommodate more vehicles, traffic congestion remains problematic, especially due to the careless manner in which trucks operate on this stretch of road.

A major issue is that trucks, which should be confined to the extreme left lane, are frequently seen driving in the fast lanes, particularly at night. This practice not only creates unnecessary bottlenecks but also poses a serious danger to smaller vehicles. The lack of traffic police presence on this section of the expressway only worsens the situation. Officers are generally only seen near the PWD area, often sitting idle or stopping a few random lorries—an approach that seems ineffective in managing the larger traffic flow.

I urge the Islamabad Traffic Police to deploy more officers, particularly during the night when truck traffic is heaviest, and to ensure strict adherence to lane discipline for all vehicles. Furthermore, an awareness campaign should be launched to educate drivers on traffic regulations. This could be done through radio announcements and distributing informative leaflets to promote safe driving practices.

Enhanced enforcement and awareness efforts would significantly improve traffic flow on the Islamabad Expressway, making it safer for everyone.

NAEEM SHEHZAD,

Islamabad.