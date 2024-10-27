Famous musician Tafu Khan passes away at 80

LAHORE - Famous musician Tafu Khan passed away in Lahore on Saturday after a long illness, reported a local TV channel. Altaf Hussain Tafu Khan composed music for several films and introduced a number of singers in the film industry. Tafu Khan born 1945 in Lahore and better known as Ustad Tafu or simply Tafu, is a Pakistani musician from Lahore and also known as a ‘master ‘tabla player’. Ustad Tafu is especially adept at playing the musical instrument Tabla. He is the father of musicians Tariq Tafu, Tanveer Tafu, and Sajjad Tafu. Tafu started his career in 1970 when his first film song, Sunn wey balori akhh waaliya as music director, sung by Noor Jehan was featured in movie Anwara in 1970. Ustad Tafo’s contributions to Pakistan’s music scene, particularly in the Urdu and Punjabi film industries, spanned nearly 60 years, during which he created numerous memorable melodies that left a lasting impact on cinema. Ustad Tafo was particularly celebrated for his tabla mastery and was skilled in playing 14 different instruments. His exceptional compositions and performances were integral to the soundtracks of many films. His song ‘Munda Sheher Lahore Da,’ achieved widespread acclaim, establishing Ustad Tafo as a musical genius. Over the years, he composed music for over 100 films, collaborating with notable artists such as Madam Noor Jehan, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Shaukat Ali, Inayat Hussain Bhatti, Naheed Akhtar, and others. In addition to his film work, Ustad Tafo was associated with Coke Studio, where he showcased his tabla skills and collaborated with various musicians. Ustad Tafo’s contributions were recognized with several awards, including the Pride of Performance Award in 2023, highlighting his significant role in enriching Pakistan’s musical heritage. His legacy is also carried on by his children, who are musicians themselves.