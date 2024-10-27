Sunday, October 27, 2024
FBR proposes new rules for duty-free temporary vehicle imports by tourists

Web Desk
4:37 PM | October 27, 2024
Business

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a draft amendment to Pakistan's Customs Rules 2001, revising temporary import regulations for vehicles brought in by tourists.

Under the new rules, tourists may keep their vehicles in Pakistan duty-free for up to three months, provided they meet specific conditions and submit a declaration stating they will not transfer vehicle ownership during their stay.

If a vehicle remains beyond three months, the owner must provide an advance bank guarantee to customs authorities. This guarantee enables the customs collector to extend the stay by an additional three months.

For repeat entries, a limited 14-day stay is allowed, with an exception granting foreign tour agencies a second three-month entry within a year. In cases of illness or accidents, a six-month stay may be permitted with a fresh bank guarantee.

Tourists unable to provide the bank guarantee must surrender the vehicle to Customs. Alternatively, they may apply to the Ministry of Commerce for a permit, subject to customs duty, to extend their stay.

The FBR is seeking feedback from stakeholders on the proposed amendments, aimed at enhancing flexibility for tourists while maintaining regulatory oversight.

