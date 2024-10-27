Four terrorists killed in IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: ISPR

In two separate intelligence-based operations on Sunday, security forces eliminated four terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The first operation took place in North Waziristan, where, following an intense exchange of gunfire, two terrorists, including Kharji Insaf Ullah, were killed. In a statement, the ISPR referred to the militants as "khawarij," indicating their extremist nature.

In a second operation in the Khyber District, security forces successfully targeted another group of khawarij, resulting in the elimination of two more terrorists, while three others sustained injuries.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, who, according to the ISPR, were involved in multiple attacks against law enforcement and civilians. Sanitization operations are ongoing to clear the area of any remaining threats.

The ISPR reiterated the security forces' commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan, stating, "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country."