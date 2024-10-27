Sunday, October 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions

Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions
NEWS WIRE
October 27, 2024
Newspaper, International

TBILISI   -  Georgians voted on Saturday in elections that will determine the fledgling democracy’s European aspirations, amid growing concerns the ruling party is drifting towards Russia. The parliamentary election pits an unprecedented union of pro-Western opposition forces against the ruling Georgian Dream accused of stifling democracy and pivoting towards Moscow. Brussels has warned that the vote will determine European Union-candidate Tbilisi’s chances of joining the bloc. Opinion polls in the country of four million indicate opposition parties could get enough votes to form a coalition to supplant Georgian Dream, controlled by powerful billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili. “Of course, I have voted for Europe. Because I want to live in Europe, not in Russia. So, I voted for change,” said Alexandre Guldani, an 18-year-old student.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024