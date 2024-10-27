Sunday, October 27, 2024
Gold price up by Rs2,000 per tola

October 27, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,000 and was sold at Rs284,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs282,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,714 to Rs243,741 from Rs242,027 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs223,430 from Rs221,858, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,748 from $2,726.

