Sunday, October 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Governor, CM condemn attack on police check post in North Waziristan

Governor, CM condemn attack on police check post in North Waziristan
Our Staff Reporter
October 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have condemned a terrorist attack on a Mir Ali police check post in North Waziristan. They, in their separate statements, prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs, patience for the bereaved families and speedy recovery of the injured personnel in the attack. They said that a handful of terrorists were making unsuccessful attempts to spread anarchy.

They further said that the elimination of these elements with the support of the people was the top priority.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024