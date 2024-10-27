Hamas leaders rejected Israeli offer of safe passage if they freed hostages

United States - Hamas has refused an Israeli proposal that offered the terror group’s leaders safe passage out of the Gaza Strip if they disarmed and freed the hostages they are holding, according to a US media report Friday. Citing Arab mediators, The Wall Street Journal reported that the head of Israel’s spy agency Mossad, David Barnea, conveyed the offer during meetings in Egypt over the past week. Hamas “swiftly” rebuffed the proposal with Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas’s deputy leader for Gaza, saying the offer showed Israel misunderstood the terror group and risked extending the war for months or years, according to the report.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s senior political adviser Ophir Falk told the newspaper that the premier “has reiterated that we are willing to give them safe passage if they lay down their arms and release the hostages,” while those who harm the captives will be pursued.