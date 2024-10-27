Chinese university names research department after Pakistani scientist

Hunan University of Medicine (HNUM) in China has named its newly inaugurated research building after Pakistani scientist Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary in a tribute to his ground-breaking services in medical sciences.

This groundbreaking facility spans 13,000 square feet and will house 17 full-time researchers dedicated to advancing scientific collaboration between Pakistan and China, according to a press release.



Founded in 1912 by renowned medical educator Mr Yan Fuqing, HNUM has established itself as one of the leading national public medical universities in China.

It operates under the auspices of the Hunan Provincial Department of Education and has grown to encompass two campuses, Jinxi and Jinhai, covering a total area of 945,300 square meters.

With a dedicated faculty of 4,642 and 14,425 full-time students, HNUM offers 20 comprehensive undergraduate and graduate medical programs.

The naming of the new research building after Prof Choudhary is a historic milestone, marking the first time a Pakistani scientist has been honoured in this manner at HNUM.

Professor Choudhary’s contributions to various scientific endeavours, particularly his strategic role in establishing Sino-Pak research centres, have been instrumental in fostering collaborative projects between Chinese and Pakistani scientists.

A distinguished figure in the scientific community, he is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) Prize, Civil Awards (Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz), the Friendship Award from China (2022), and the Golden Silkball Friendship Award.

He serves as Vice President of TWAS (The World Academy of Sciences) for Central & South Asia and is a Fellow of several esteemed scientific organisations, including the Academy of Sciences for the Developing World (TWAS) and the Royal Society of Chemistry (London).

The establishment of this facility represents a significant step in strengthening collaboration between China and Pakistan in scientific research.