Sunday, October 27, 2024
Islamabad hosts 17th Korean Ambassador Cadet & Senior National Taekwondo C’ship

October 27, 2024
LAHORE   -   The 17th Korean Ambassador Cadet and Senior National Taekwondo Championship, presented by Combaxx and organized by the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), kicked off in Islamabad and will continue through October 29. The event opened with a vibrant ceremony featuring a cultural program and a taekwondo demonstration by Pakistan’s national team, delighting attendees and guests, including the Korean Ambassador HE Park Ki Jun, who served as the chief guest. Lt Col Raja Wasim Ahmed Janjua (Retd), President of PTF, alongside CEO Omar Saeed and Secretary Murtaza Hasan Bangash, led the organizing efforts, ensuring seamless arrangements for the championship. Distinguished guests included Shahid ul Islam, Deputy DG of PSB, and Muhammad Abbas Khan, CEO of Chakoor Ventures, who applauded the impressive performances and organizational efforts.

The first day of competition saw Pakistan Army take the lead in the Senior Poomsae category, followed by WAPDA in second place and HEC in third. In Senior Poomsae (Male & Female), Pakistan Army finished first, followed by WAPDA Team and HEC Team.  

The championship features intense competition among top teams from Pakistan Army, WAPDA, Punjab, HEC, Air Force, Railways, Police, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, KPK, and Sindh. In a display of national pride, provincial presidents and secretaries congratulated Raja Wasim Janjua on Pakistan’s recent success at the 6th Asian Taekwondo Championship, where the team clinched the title of Asian Champion.

