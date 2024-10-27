Sunday, October 27, 2024
Japan’s ruling bloc suffers historic setback, losing majority in parliament

Anadolu
10:46 PM | October 27, 2024
Japan's ruling coalition suffered a historic setback on Sunday, losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since 2009.

Snap elections were held 27 days after the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito elected Ishiba Shigeru as Japan's 102nd Prime Minister, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

Ishiba acknowledged that the voting results “indicate a difficult situation for his party.”

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is likely to make substantial gains. If realized, this outcome could mark a notable shift in Japanese politics, potentially ending the LDP's unbroken dominance in parliament since 2009.

A party or coalition needs 233 seats for a simple majority in the 465-member House of Representatives to form government.

More than 45,000 polling stations were set up nationwide for the approximately 105 million eligible voters.

However, voter turnout is expected to be around 53%, about 2.8% lower than the previous election.

Over 1,300 candidates are competing for the 465 seats, including 289 in single-seat constituencies and 176 under proportional representation.

Ishiba, who took office on Oct. 1, had pledged to address inflation and bolster Japan’s defense capabilities. However, the LDP faced challenges amid public scrutiny over recent funding scandals.

