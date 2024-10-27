Judicial Integrity

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s recent comments against Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa represent a troubling manifestation of personal and political undercurrents within Pakistan’s judiciary. Shah’s criticisms extend beyond the realm of judicial philosophy and into an apparent belief that the Chief Justice should have broad powers to influence governmental affairs. This view is especially concerning given that the judiciary’s role should remain impartial and aligned with constitutional limits, not veering into political aspirations.

Justice Shah’s refusal, alongside his allies, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief justice underscores the perception of professional pettiness, hinting at dissatisfaction over the leadership choice. Such behaviour not only raises questions about personal grudges influencing judicial responsibilities but also calls into question the criteria for appointing those entrusted with the nation’s highest legal decisions. In a country where the judiciary is vital for upholding democracy, this display of partisanship only weakens public confidence in the institution’s impartiality.

Furthermore, Shah’s critique of Justice Isa for not counteracting the constitutional amendment overlooks the Chief Justice’s role: Justice Isa is bound by the constitution, which grants amendment powers solely to parliament, not the judiciary. Shah’s remarks may reflect the background power struggles within the judiciary, revealing a desire among some justices to exercise political influence rather than uphold judicial independence.

For Pakistan’s judiciary to maintain credibility and perform its democratic function, personal biases and individual ambitions must be set aside. The courts must safeguard their independence by adhering strictly to the constitutional framework, allowing parliament to legislate, and reserving the judiciary’s role for interpretation and protection of the rule of law.