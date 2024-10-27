Karachi police arrest suspect in deadly Orangi Town assault

The Karachi West police have apprehended Sameer Ali, the main suspect in a brutal assault that led to the tragic death of a young boy and severe injuries to a mother and her daughter in Orangi Town during an alleged rape attempt.

According to police reports, the suspect entered the residence when Ramsha was alone with her two children, Aliza and Subhan. Ramsha reportedly served tea to the suspect, after which he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. When she resisted and her children intervened, the suspect launched a violent attack using an iron rod, severely injuring their faces and necks.

The assault proved fatal for Subhan, who later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Both Ramsha and Aliza were left with critical injuries.

The police used technical surveillance to trace and arrest the suspect. Sameer Ali is now in custody and has been transferred to the police station for further investigation.

This tragic incident has raised serious concerns over the safety and security of residents in Orangi Town, highlighting the need for stronger protection measures.