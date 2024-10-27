Kashmiris observing Black Day today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing today to send a message of rejecting India's illegal occupation of their homeland.

It was on October 27, 1947 that Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir in blatant violation of the Partition Plan and occupied region against the will of the Kashmiri people.

The day is being marked by a complete shutdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Protest marches, rallies, and seminars will be held in Pakistan and across the globe.

In Azad Kashmir, protest marches, rallies and seminars will also be held at all the Districts and Tehsil headquarters to condemn the Indian Army's invasion on October 27, 1947 and the revocation of the special status of IIOJK by the BJP-led Hindutva government of India.

In the state capital Muzaffarabad, Kashmir Liberation Commission has arranged a protest demonstration followed by a rally.

Similarly, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri Refugees, other Hurriyat organizations and political and religious parties have arranged anti-India rallies and seminars to observe the .

President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Ch Anwarul Haq have appealed Kashmiris all over the world to register their protest against India.