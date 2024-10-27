Sunday, October 27, 2024
Kashmiris set to observe October 27 as Black Day today

October 27, 2024
MIRPUR   -   Kashmiris will observe October 27 as Black Day today (Sunday) to protest against the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been ongoing for 77 years. This day marks a global protest by the Jammu and Kashmir population against the continued Indian occupation of the disputed Himalayan state. The occupation began on October 27, 1947, when Indian armed troops landed in Srinagar, violating the partition plan of the sub-continent and ignoring international norms and commitments. The Black Day is observed annually by Jammu Kashmir people to express extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of the state by Indian forces. This year’s observance is particularly aimed at highlighting India’s actions, including the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution, ethnic cleansing of the population, and human rights violations in the Kashmir valley. Protest rallies, processions and public congregations will be held in towns of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian-held Kashmir on both sides of the Line of Control. In Mirpur. To mark the Day, a major protest rally and procession will be held at the District Courts premises, where participants will carry black flags and wear black ribbons to express resentment against the Indian occupation. Leading personalities from various segments of civil society will address the rally, emphasizing the need for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue and the restoration of the special status of the disputed state, this was reported by the mediamen from Mirpur in his report, on Saturday.

