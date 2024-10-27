KP government announces life insurance scheme to support families in need

Barrister Saif, the information adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, announced the launch of a life insurance scheme aimed at providing financial security to the province's residents. This initiative follows the approval of the universal health coverage scheme and seeks to extend financial support to the impoverished and marginalized communities in KP.

In his statement, Barrister Saif highlighted that nearly 49% of the population in KP lives below the poverty line. He emphasized the financial challenges families face when the primary breadwinner passes away, stating, “The death of a breadwinner pushes the whole family into a financial crisis.”

Under the new life insurance scheme, families will receive Rs. 500,000 in financial support upon the death of a family member over the age of 60. In cases where the deceased is below 60, the family will be entitled to Rs. 1 million in assistance. Barrister Saif noted that while the loss of life is irreplaceable, this financial aid is a significant step towards helping affected families sustain themselves.

The KP government is also exploring the possibility of establishing a provincial insurance company to further enhance this welfare initiative. Barrister Saif concluded that this scheme represents a crucial milestone in the province's journey towards becoming a welfare state.