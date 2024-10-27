Sunday, October 27, 2024
Lahore's AQI hits hazardous levels, health risks rise

Web Desk
11:40 AM | October 27, 2024
The air quality index (AQI) in Lahore has skyrocketed to alarming levels, nearing a hazardous 700, according to data from a global monitoring site. This surge has placed Lahore at the top of the world's most polluted cities, with an overall AQI recorded at 690.

Medical experts have noted a significant increase in respiratory issues among residents, including coughs, viral flu, and sore throats. In light of the deteriorating air quality, health authorities are urging citizens to take precautionary measures. Recommendations include wearing masks and goggles, avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities, and implementing strategies to safeguard health.

The AQI report advises Lahore's citizens to refrain from outdoor exercise, keep windows closed to prevent the infiltration of dirty air, wear masks when outside, and use air purifiers to ensure access to clean air.

Experts explain that air quality worsens in winter due to heavier air, which causes harmful particles to settle closer to the ground. Contributing factors include smoke from burning crop remnants, industrial emissions, and the burning of garbage, coal, oil, or tires. This pollution problem typically intensifies with the onset of winter and persists until the season's end, leading to increased health risks for the population.

Ahsan Iqbal calls for unity to achieve economic goals

