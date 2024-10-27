Master Changan unveils smart hatchback EV ‘Lumin’

LAHORE - Following the successful debut of the premium Deepal brand—the S07 SUV and L07 sedan—Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML), a joint venture between Master Group of Industries and Changan International, has taken another bold step with the unveiling of Changan Lumin. MCML unveiled its mass-market EV product, Lumin, on 25th October 2024 during the Pakistan Auto Show 2024 at the Expo Centre Lahore. The Lumin is a city-smart hatchback designed to make electric mobility both affordable and accessible for everyone, aiming to disrupt the A-segment market, which has long been starved of options. Furthering MCML’s mission to spearhead the EV revolution in Pakistan, Lumin is built on Changan’s Pure EV platform (EPA0) and powered by a battery from CATL, the world’s leading battery manufacturer, offering an impressive range of 301 km on a single charge. Lumin stands out with its unique, fashion-forward, and family-oriented compact design, perfect for navigating Pakistan’s urban landscapes. Equipped with a 7-inch digital cluster meter, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and multi-function steering, Lumin ensures a modern, tech-driven driving experience. The interior features a two-tone and sporty design, adding a stylish, contemporary touch. The car comes loaded with advanced sedan-level safety features, including hill start assist, automatic emergency braking, ABS, and vehicle stability control—features often found in higher-end vehicles.

Lumin also offers Eco and Sports driving modes, allowing drivers to choose between energy-efficient performance or a more dynamic, spirited driving experience, catering to various preferences and driving conditions. This makes the Lumin an ideal choice for both city commutes and longer journeys, providing convenience and efficiency to drivers across Pakistan.

“Master Changan is proud to unveil Changan Lumin, a fashion-forward smart hatchback EV that we believe will be a catalyst for mass EV adoption in Pakistan,” said Danial Malik, CEO of Master Changan Motors Limited.

As part of Master Changan’s broader commitment to mass EV adoption, the company continues to tackle the four key challenges of electric vehicle adoption in Pakistan: providing the right products at competitive prices, ensuring long battery ranges, establishing a comprehensive after-sales network, and expanding the national charging infrastructure. With plans to grow the charging network to 17 cities, Master Changan remains dedicated to leading the country toward a sustainable, electric-powered future.