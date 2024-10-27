MG unveils revolutionary vehicles at PAPS Auto Show 2024 in Lahore

LAHORE - MG, an iconic British automotive brand, with a century-long legacy of innovation, design, and performance, is revolutionising Pakistan’s automotive landscape and creating a new future.

Since 1924, MG has pushed the boundaries of excellence by consistently setting new standards with sleek designs and cutting-edge technology. In line with its excellence, MG achieved a major impact at PAPS Auto Show 2024 held at the Lahore Expo Centre on October 25 with key members of the event CEO Amir Nazir, GM Marketing Asif Ahmed, and Chairman Faisal Afridi. At the 2024 PAPS Auto Show, MG cemented its foothold in the automobile industry with the launch of its two trailblazing vehicles: MG PHEV (assembled locally) and electrifying MG Cyberster.

The introduction of Pakistan’s first CKD Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle marked a historic moment in the world of automobiles, reinforcing MG’s commitment to delivering driving experiences second best to none. Branded as The True Hybrid Electric, this pioneering vehicle will lead the hybrid landscape by offering both external and regenerative charging, empowering drivers to charge at home while benefiting from energy regeneration on the go. MG HS PHEV will be produced in MG’s 4th Global KD plant in Lahore established with an investment of $100m. MG JW Automobile Pakistan PVT Ltd is the only joint venture in the new entrant automaker to have a majority shareholding of a foreign partner SAIC.

With a powerful 16.6 kWh battery, the MG PHEV offers a pure electric range of 50+ km, making daily commutes entirely electric while achieving a remarkable 58.8 km/L combined fuel average. Packed with 209 kW of power and 480 Nm torque, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 7.1 seconds which ensures a thrilling driving experience. Furthermore, its 10-speed transmission and its cutting-edge 12.1” virtual cockpit, the MG PHEV brings advanced tech and effortless control to every drive. MG promises to deliver in every aspect and that includes the aesthetics of the vehicle. By incorporating a luxurious Monaco Blue interior, MG not only fulfils its commitment to its clients but also adds a touch of sophistication and comfort.

This is more than just a car—this is a complete revamp of the automobile industry and the setting stone for a new future. With the launch of the MG HS PHEV, MG is proudly fulfilling its New Energy Vehicles Promise in Pakistan, ushering in a new era of automotive power, comfort, and technology. Bookings for this game-changing hybrid will open in January, offering local drivers an unprecedented opportunity to experience the future of driving firsthand. MG is committed to bringing vehicles with Global Specifications across its product portfolio. Thus, all new MG HS PHEV has been curated with same specifications as around the world.

MG HS PHEV can now be pre-booked at Rs 2.0m and delivery is set to start from Jan ‘25. Alongside this hybrid marvel, MG also unveiled the MG Cyberster—the world’s first soft-top convertible electric sports car, complete with iconic electric scissor doors. A nod to MG’s rich roadster heritage, the Cyberster brings a perfect blend of heritage and future-focused innovation to Pakistan’s roads. It’s not just an electric car; it’s a statement, combining bold performance with groundbreaking technology.

With 496 HP and 725 Nm of torque, the Cyberster propels from 0-100 km/h in a blistering 3.2 seconds, making every drive an exhilarating experience. Its 545 km electric range ensures long journeys are effortless, while a quick 38-minute charging time keeps drivers ready to hit the road again. Equipped with 14 MG Pilot safety and driver assistance features, the Cyberster offers unmatched safety and performance for a thrilling open-air adventure, specifically for the adrenaline junkies. Pre-qualification and booking for the Cyberster is now open, allowing enthusiasts to secure their piece of MG’s trailblazing legacy and venture on a new journey of driving experience.

With the launch of these two revolutionary vehicles, MG is breaking ceilings and redefining what’s possible in Pakistan’s automotive industry.

MG isn’t just launching cars, it’s morphing the future of mobility in Pakistan. From the versatile MG HS PHEV to the high-performance MG Cyberster, MG is creating a future filled with innovation and excitement. This is just the beginning—MG’s journey in Pakistan promises to continue pushing the boundaries, revolutionising the automobile industry like never seen before.