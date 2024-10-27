New Zealand hand India first home Test series defeat in 12 years

PUNE - Mitchell Santner returned astonishing match figures of 13/157 and steered New Zealand to a convincing 113-run victory over India in the second Test here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. The victory meant New Zealand secured their first-ever Test series victory over India in India. They outclassed the dominant hosts by eight wickets in the opening fixture.Set to chase 359, India only managed 245 despite Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century up the order and Ravindra Jadeja’s gritty knock at the backend. The home side, once again got off to a shaky start as their out-of-form captain Rohit Sharma departed after scoring just eight.Jaiswal then knitted a crucial second-wicket partnership with Shubman Gill as the duo attempted to anchor the run chase.The pair added 52 runs for the second wicket until Santner broke the budding partnership by dismissing Gill on 23. Jaiswal was then involved in another important partnership for India when he added 31 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli.The stand took the hosts past the 100-run mark but red-hot Santner inflicted a gruelling middle-order collapse, which marked the ouster of their mainstay Jaiswal, and reduced India to 167/7. Jaiswal remained the top-scorer for India with a 65-ball 77 with the help of a dozen boundaries including three sixes. Ravindra Jadeja then offered some fightback with a gutsy 42-run knock but his efforts were not enough to steer India to a miraculous victory. Mitchell Santner led the bowling charge for New Zealand with six wickets, followed by Ajaz Patel with two wickets. Glenn Phillips struck once. Earlier in the day, New Zealand resumed their second innings from 198/5, with a massive 301-run lead, but skittled for 255 all out despite a steady start.

Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips started brilliantly as they stretched their overnight partnership to almost fifty before Jadeja sneaked through Blundell’s defence and bowled him on 41.

His dismissal sparked a lower middle-order collapse and the touring side could add 24 more runs for the loss of their remaining four wickets, leaving Phillips stranded on 48.For India, Washington Sundar bagged four wickets, followed by Ravindra Jadeja with three while Ashwin took two.