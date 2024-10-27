‘Havelian Railway Station, a key player in CPEC Project’

HAVELIAN - Divisional Superintendent of Rawalpindi, Nooruddin Dawood on Saturday said that Havelian Railway Station has been recognized for its significant role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He expressed these views while talking to the media during the annual inspection of Havelian Railway Station.

Accompanied by Havelian Station Master Muhammad Khurshid, Khalid Pervaiz Awan, and other staff officers, Dawood praised the Station Master’s performance, presenting him with a certificate for his exemplary service. Dawood announced plans to enhance facilities at Havelian Railway Station, aiming to address passenger concerns promptly. During the visit, Khalid Pervaiz Awan raised issues regarding the railway mosque, to which Dawood assured immediate attention. Emphasizing the railway’s profitability, Dawood reiterated the commitment to providing passengers with excellent services.

He commended the dedication of all employees whose hard work has fostered a welcoming environment for travellers at Havelian Railway Station.