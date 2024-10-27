KP govt approves amendments to empower local bodies

PESHAWAR - A meeting to address issues faced by elected local government representatives was chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur. Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub, officials from the Local Government, and other departments, along with a delegation of local government representatives, were present.

The delegation, including Himayatullah Mayar, Inamullah, Sardar Shuja Nabi, Farhad Khan, and Azizullah Afridi, reviewed amendments to the Tehsil Local Government Rules of Business 2022. The amendments were agreed upon in principle and will be submitted to the provincial cabinet for final approval. It was also agreed to hold a meeting to discuss further demands of local representatives.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the amendments would empower local governments, making them more effective and aligned with the vision of PTI’s founder, Imran Khan. He added that the government had increased monthly remuneration for Tehsil chairmen from Rs 30,000 to Rs 80,000.

Additionally, Rs 466 million and Rs 94 million were released for village and neighborhood councils in settled and merged districts, respectively.

The Chief Minister also announced the release of Rs 548 million for TMAs in settled districts and Rs 33 million for those in merged districts. A budget of Rs 350 million has been allocated for sports activities in the merged districts, with provisions for vehicles for Tehsil chairmen underway. He noted that funds had been released to clear outstanding dues of local bodies.

Acknowledging the Chief Minister’s efforts, the delegation of local representatives announced the cancellation of their planned protest on the 30th of this month.