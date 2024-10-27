Over 5.7mn people in Philippines displaced by Typhoon Trami

Typhoon Trami, locally known as Tropical Storm Kristine, has displaced and affected over 5.7 million people in the Philippines as the death toll rose to 85, local media said on Sunday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, over 5.78 million individuals or more than 1.41 million families in 8,895 villages were affected by the storm, the Manila Times reported.

Some 91,189 families have been moved to shelters in evacuation centers as 158 cities and municipalities were placed under a state of emergency.

The death toll also rose to 85 across the country, as 33 people were injured and 26 are still missing.

Search and rescue operations still continue in various areas.

The tropical storm also affected sections of 520 roads and 84 bridges while damaging 27,640 houses in various regions.

Even as the country recovers from one storm, local authorities on Sunday said Leon, a new Tropical Storm, is moving westward at 30 kilometers per hour (18.6 miles per hour) over the Philippine Sea and is expected to gradually intensify in the next 24 hours. It may become a severe tropical storm on Monday and a typhoon on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.