Pakistan beats England in Rawalpindi, triggers meme fest

Pakistan secured a decisive victory over England in the third Test match in Rawalpindi, winning by nine wickets and clinching the series 2-1. The English team's defeat on Saturday triggered a wave of memes on social media, with fans humorously targeting the collapse of England’s aggressive "Bazball" strategy.

Popular hashtags like #PAKvsENG quickly trended online, with users sharing memes mocking England’s downfall. One user tweeted, "BazBall destroyed in Pakistan," while another humorously claimed, "YEH LO BAZBALL KO TOR DYA," accompanied by an animated GIF. The overwhelming response reflected the excitement among Pakistani fans after a remarkable series comeback.

Pakistan's spin duo, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, played a pivotal role, taking 39 out of 40 England wickets in the last two Test matches. Their performance revitalized the struggling hosts following key changes to the squad after the first Test loss. Pakistan's triumph marked their first home Test series win since defeating South Africa 2-0 in February 2021.

Reflecting on the defeat, England captain Ben Stokes admitted that the loss was “disappointing” and highlighted the need for consistency. "Losing games for England hurts," Stokes said. "We need to do things for longer. We did good things in small amounts of time, but if you don’t sustain that, you start falling away."

The win not only boosted Pakistan’s spirits but also sparked a lively online celebration among fans across the country.