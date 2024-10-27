Pakistan dispatches humanitarian aid to Gaza, Lebanon

In a continued demonstration of solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon, Pakistan dispatched the 15th and 16th consignments of humanitarian aid on Sunday, under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) organized the dispatch, which includes 200 tons of winterized tents and blankets, split between Gaza and Lebanon. The relief shipments were sent from Islamabad to Amman and Beirut, respectively.

A send-off ceremony at Islamabad International Airport marked the departure of the aid, attended by members of Parliament, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Zuhair M. H. Darzaid, Lebanese Ambassador Ghassan Khatib, and officials from NDMA, the Foreign Office, and the Armed Forces.

During the event, representatives from Parliament reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the people of Gaza and Lebanon during these challenging times.

Since the initiation of Pakistan's relief campaign, the country has sent a total of 1,598 tons of essential supplies to war-hit regions in Gaza and Lebanon. This aid is part of a larger humanitarian effort by Pakistan to alleviate the suffering of communities affected by conflict.

In expressions of gratitude, both the Palestinian and Lebanese ambassadors to Pakistan highlighted the importance of Pakistan's aid in providing essential support to their people. Palestinian Ambassador Darzaid commended Pakistan’s compassion and generosity, emphasizing that it serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the shared commitment to peace and justice. Lebanese Ambassador Khatib underscored the significance of Pakistan's contributions in offering much-needed assistance during these times of hardship.

This latest shipment follows the recent dispatch of the 14th consignment from Karachi, which contained approximately 17 tons of tents, food, dry milk, clothing, and hygiene kits. At the send-off, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh emphasized Pakistan's steadfast commitment to aiding Palestinian and Lebanese communities, highlighting the urgent need to bring relief to these affected populations.