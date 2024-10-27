Sunday, October 27, 2024
Pakistan launches e-passports with enhanced security and global access

Web Desk
9:04 AM | October 27, 2024
National

Pakistan has officially launched its e-passport initiative, providing citizens with a highly secure and technologically advanced travel document. The new e-passports, embedded with electronic chips, are designed to store biometric information and offer improved security measures, marking a significant upgrade in the country’s passport system.

The electronic chip in the e-passport securely holds data that verifies the holder’s identity, including biometric details, to prevent identity theft and enhance travel security. With over 150 countries now using e-passports, Pakistani citizens will benefit from access to e-gate facilities worldwide, expediting border processes and simplifying online applications.

Fee Structure


As of October 2024, the fee structure for e-passports in Pakistan is as follows:

36-page passport (5-year validity): Rs9,000 (normal), Rs15,000 (urgent)
36-page passport (10-year validity): Rs13,500 (normal), Rs22,500 (urgent)
72-page passport (5-year validity): Rs16,500 (normal), Rs27,000 (urgent)
72-page passport (10-year validity): Rs24,750 (normal), Rs40,500 (urgent)

The introduction of e-passports aims to streamline travel for citizens and enhance the ease of border clearance for overseas Pakistanis, thereby reinforcing Pakistan’s standing in global travel.

Web Desk

National

