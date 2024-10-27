Pakistan reiterates commitment to Kashmir on Black Day observance

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar emphasized Pakistan's unwavering commitment to promoting peace in South Asia during a statement on Kashmir observed on October 27th. He reiterated the necessity of constructive relations with all neighboring countries, highlighting that lasting peace in the region hinges on a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their struggle and will continue to provide its full political, moral, and diplomatic support for their inalienable right to self-determination," Dar stated. He described October 27th as a significant and somber date, marking the 77th anniversary of the arrival of Indian forces in Srinagar, which he said initiated a prolonged and painful chapter in the region's history.

Dar accused India of employing various strategies over the past seven decades to tighten its grip on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He noted that since August 5, 2019, there has been an accelerated effort by Indian authorities to undermine the disputed status of IIOJK and marginalize the rights and voices of its people. He condemned actions taken by India, including attempts to alter the demographic and political landscape of the territory, as violations of UNSC resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The foreign minister highlighted the ongoing repression in the region, with thousands of political leaders and activists reportedly imprisoned and multiple political parties banned. He criticized the emergency and counterterrorism laws that grant Indian forces sweeping powers, allowing them to arrest individuals and destroy property at will.

Despite these challenges, Dar acknowledged the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri people, who continue their peaceful struggle for justice and self-determination. He asserted that while recent elections for the Legislative Assembly of IIOJK were conducted, such exercises cannot replace the legitimate right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination when carried out under the Indian Constitution and in an atmosphere of military presence.

Dar’s remarks reflect Pakistan’s ongoing support for the Kashmiri cause and its stance on fostering peace in South Asia.



