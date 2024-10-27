Sunday, October 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan-South Africa joint exercise 'Iqbal-I' concludes in Cherat

Pakistan-South Africa joint exercise 'Iqbal-I' concludes in Cherat
Web Desk
10:29 PM | October 27, 2024
National

The Pakistan-South Africa joint counter-terrorism exercise 'Iqbal-I' concluded with a closing ceremony held at Cherat, marking the successful completion of this two-week collaborative training.

Launched on October 15, the exercise saw participation from Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and the Republic of South Africa Special Forces.

The closing ceremony, attended by the Commandant of Pakistan’s Special Operation School and Colonel SS Lechoenyo, Chief of Staff of South African Special Forces, showcased the troops’ high standards of professionalism and skill.

'Iqbal-I' focused on advancing counter-terrorism tactics and refining operational procedures through joint drills. It also served to strengthen the longstanding military relations between Pakistan and South Africa, fostering deeper cooperation between the two nations.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024