Pakistan-South Africa joint exercise 'Iqbal-I' concludes in Cherat

The Pakistan-South Africa joint counter-terrorism exercise 'Iqbal-I' concluded with a closing ceremony held at Cherat, marking the successful completion of this two-week collaborative training.

Launched on October 15, the exercise saw participation from Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) and the Republic of South Africa Special Forces.

The closing ceremony, attended by the Commandant of Pakistan’s Special Operation School and Colonel SS Lechoenyo, Chief of Staff of South African Special Forces, showcased the troops’ high standards of professionalism and skill.

'Iqbal-I' focused on advancing counter-terrorism tactics and refining operational procedures through joint drills. It also served to strengthen the longstanding military relations between Pakistan and South Africa, fostering deeper cooperation between the two nations.