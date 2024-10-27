Passenger tests positive for Monkeypox

KARACHI - A passengers arriving from Sharjah has shown symptoms of monkeypox during medical screening. As per the airport sources, a passenger identified as Javed Ahmed, arriving from Sharjah, has tested positive for symptoms of monkeypox.

Ahmed, a resident of Rajanpur, was immediately moved to an isolation ward for precautionary measures. Medical authorities consider the case alarming and are taking stringent precautions. Monkeypox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus.

Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans. The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs. Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.