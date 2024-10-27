Sunday, October 27, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.” –Sun Tzu

Past in Perspective
October 27, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Battle of Marathon, fought in 490 BCE between the Persian Empire and the city-state of Athens, stands as a pivotal moment in ancient history. Persia, led by King Darius I, sought to expand its influence into Greece. Athens, however, faced the challenge under the strategic brilliance of Miltiades. Despite being outnumbered, the Athenian forces, primarily comprised of hoplites, displayed unparalleled determination and discipline. The Greeks successfully repelled the Persians, marking a turning point in the Greco-Persian Wars. This decisive victory showcased the power of Greek hoplite tactics, boosting morale and establishing Athens as a formidable force in the ancient world.

