PCB announces squads for Australia and Zimbabwe tours

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the squads for the national team’s upcoming tours to Australia and Zimbabwe, where Pakistan will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) each.

The Australia tour is set to take place from November 4 to 18, while the Zimbabwe tour will follow, with matches scheduled in Bulawayo from November 24 to December 5.

Key players Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who were rested for the last two Tests against England, have returned for the Australia series but will be rested again for the Zimbabwe matches. Similarly, Mohammad Rizwan will participate in the Australia series and Zimbabwe ODIs but will be rested for the T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Tour:

ODI Squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

T20I Squad: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

Pakistan Squad for Zimbabwe Tour:

ODI Squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir.

T20I Squad: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan.

The announcement marks a crucial period for the national team, aiming to strengthen their squad with a mix of seasoned and emerging players as they take on international challenges.