PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi congrats Pakistan team

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Shan Masood-led Pakistan Test team for their outstanding performance, clinching victory in the third Test and securing the series 2-1 against England. The PCB chairman commended the players, acknowledging the exceptional skill and commitment displayed throughout the series. He especially praised Sajid Khan and Noman Ali for their remarkable bowling, which effectively showcased their talent and played a crucial role in the team’s success. Saud Shakeel’s century further demonstrated the strength of Pakistan’s batting lineup and his impressive technique. noted that this win would boost the players’ morale and serve as a proud moment for the nation. The outstanding performance of the newcomers, who have justified their inclusion in the squad, further highlights Pakistan’s depth of talent.