Police arrest 12 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday apprehended 11 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from them. A public relations officer told APP that, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city. In this regard, the Islamabad Police Secretariat, Karachi Company, Khanna, and Shahzad Town Police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

He said police team also arrested six accused namely Majid Hussain, Shan Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Asad, Adeel Sadiq and Saqib and recovered 1,225 gram heroin, 58 liters of liquor, two 30 bore pistols with ammunition and dagger from their possession.

Moreover, five absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours, he added.

Senior police officers said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property in the federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens’ peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority,senior officers said .

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline “Pukar-15” to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police confiscated a large quantity of fireworks and arrested a dealer here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, the detained dealer was identified as Naveed in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station.

Naveed was reportedly involved in the business of selling firecrackers.

Police have registered a case against him, and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar praised the police team for their efforts in apprehending the dealer, emphasizing that those who put citizens’ lives at risk with fireworks will face strict legal action.

He stated that all such illegal businesses would be shut down to ensure public safety.