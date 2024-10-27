Sunday, October 27, 2024
Police arrest two women drug suppliers, recover marijuana

NEWS WIRE
October 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Police continued its drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday and arrested two women drug suppliers and recovered drugs from their possession. Station House Officer (SHO) Qasimabad police station Muhammad Ayoub Odho along with staff, conducted a raid near village Wali Muhammad Deshak and held two accused Yasmeen alias Nasreen and Sania Yousuzai and recovered 5 kg marijuana from their possession. Police have registered cases against the accused under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act.

