Prof Dr Lubna Zaheer meets with Pakistani Ambassador in Japan

LAHORE - Prof. Dr. Lubna Zaheer, Chairperson of the Film and Broadcasting Department at the University of the Punjab, held an insightful meeting with the Pakistani Ambassador to Japan during her visit to the country. The ambassador warmly welcomed Dr. Lubna Zaheer and shared valuable insights into the strong relationship between Pakistan and Japan, highlighting Japan’s rich culture and its academic affairs. During the meeting, Dr. Lubna Zaheer and the ambassador H E Raza Bashir Tarar discussed avenues for enhancing connectivity between universities in Pakistan and Japan, focusing on academic exchange and collaboration. Dr. Lubna Zaheer sought the ambassador’s support in establishing connections between the Film and Broadcasting Department and leading Japanese universities. The ambassador ensured his full support in this regard, and they explored various options to facilitate such partnerships. The discussion, which lasted more than an hour, also covered broader topics, including the role of the embassy in addressing community issues, fostering human resource exchange between Pakistan and Japan, and strengthening bilateral relations. In addition to the meeting, Dr. Lubna Zaheer had the opportunity to meet Pakistani students currently studying in Japan on Japanese scholarships. She engaged with the students, learning about their experiences and the opportunities provided by Japanese institutions. The visit reflects a positive step toward fostering academic collaboration and cultural exchange between the two nations.