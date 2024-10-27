PTI to launch nationwide anti-government movement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a renewed anti-government campaign, set to feature as series of rallies and power shows across the country.

Sources within the party reveal that PTI's political committee has given the green light for public gatherings nationwide, with Peshawar hosting a power show on November 1, followed by a rally in Quetta on November 8. The political committee will oversee all campaign decisions, including finalizing party leaders who will meet with Imran Khan.

In addition, PTI has resolved to actively pursue a reference against the chief election commissioner.

Party leader Sheikh Waqas Akram also disclosed that a decision regarding a challenge to the 26th constitutional amendment is expected on Monday.