Punjab government launches geotagging initiative for anti-polio campaign

In a concerted effort to eradicate polio, the Punjab Government has launched a new geotagging initiative aimed at immunizing children under the age of five. The anti-polio campaign, set to commence tomorrow, focuses on vaccinating children in mobile and transit populations.

Special vaccination teams will be stationed at key entry and transit points across the province to ensure that children in transit are immunized. This proactive approach aims to reach over 23 million children who are particularly at risk due to frequent movement.

To achieve this target, the Punjab Health Department has formed more than 4,800 permanent vaccination teams and 2,600 transit teams to administer the polio vaccine efficiently throughout Punjab. Officials emphasized the use of geotagging technology to effectively monitor and track mobile populations, ensuring that no child is left unvaccinated.

The campaign reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to eradicating polio and safeguarding the health of children in Punjab.