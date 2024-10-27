Punjab governor praises youth at leadership forum for tech and entrepreneurial impact

Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan expressed his admiration for the young talent shaping Pakistan's tech and entrepreneurial landscape at the "Pakistan Leadership Forum 2024" held at the Governor’s House. The event brought together visionary leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, and key policymakers to discuss digital transformation and economic growth.

Praising the contributions of the youth, Governor Haider emphasized their pivotal role in advancing Pakistan’s IT sector. “I’m proud of the youth who are taking the country to new heights globally in the fields of IT and entrepreneurship,” he stated. He affirmed his commitment to empowering the IT sector, highlighting his open-door policy for tech entrepreneurs seeking support.

The Pakistan Leadership Forum 2024 recognized several industry leaders for their contributions. Governor Haider awarded shields to outstanding figures, including Anns Gilani, CEO of Gutech International LLC, for his dedication to education and women’s empowerment. Other recipients included Shahzad Jameel, CEO of VirtueNetz Limited; Tahir Siddique Qureshi, Director of Mon Adoptive Technology LLC; Mian Muhammad Qasim, CEO of Empowerers; and Yasir Shaukat, CEO of TechLeadz, among others.

Anns Gilani’s work was particularly lauded for his efforts to drive change in education and women’s empowerment. As the head of Partner Success at Classera Pakistan, he introduced international standards to public sector education and founded ventures under Gutech International LLC to bridge gaps in mental health services and provide quality education and employment opportunities to underprivileged communities.

The forum celebrated collaboration and progress in the tech and entrepreneurial landscape, setting the stage for Pakistan’s continued growth in these key sectors.