Railway staff tortures passengers for questioning delay in train departure

KARACHI - Passengers of Pak-Business train who were travelling to Lahore complained that staff deputed at Karachi’s Cantt Railway Station assaulted them and also snatched their mobile phones for inquiring about the delay in train’s departure.

The passengers said that due to technical faults the train was delayed several times and stopped on different areas after it started its journey. A victim family said that they were going to Lahore to attend a family function but the train was late and was failed to depart on its scheduled time.

They said that when they approached the inquiry counter of the station at 8.30 pm to know about exact timing of train departure, the railway staff not only abused them physically but also tortured them.

The train departed for Lahore at around 9 pm and reached Hyderabad at 12 midnight. On Hyderabad Railway Station around three to four trains by-passed Pak- Business Express but it remained there. After the train’s departure from Hyderabad Railway station suddenly its brake-pressure started leaking, soon after removing this technical fault the engine of the train stop functioning. All the passengers of the train waiting at Rohri Railway Station from past few hours for next step.