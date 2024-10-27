Russian council speaker visits Islamabad to strengthen ties

Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, arrived in Islamabad today for a three-day official visit. Her visit aims to strengthen diplomatic and parliamentary ties between Russia and Pakistan, marking a pivotal moment in their bilateral relations.

During her stay, Matvienko is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She will also address a special session of the Senate tomorrow, highlighting the growing cooperation between the two nations.

The visit is expected to feature key discussions and strategic engagements, underscoring both countries’ commitment to enhancing their partnership in various sectors. This high-level visit is viewed as a significant step towards bolstering ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration between Pakistan and Russia.