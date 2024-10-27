Russian Federation Council Speaker arrives in Pakistan

The Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko, arrived in Pakistan on Sunday at the invitation of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Leading a high-level Russian delegation, Ms. Matviyenko was received at Noor Khan Airbase by Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar and Senator Bushra Anjum Butt.

During her visit, Ms. Matviyenko is set to meet with prominent Pakistani leaders, including the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani. A key moment will be her address to the Senate during a special session.

The visit is anticipated to enhance diplomatic and parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Russia, strengthening cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations.