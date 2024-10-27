Sunday, October 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Russian Federation Council Speaker arrives in Pakistan

Russian Federation Council Speaker arrives in Pakistan
APP
10:26 PM | October 27, 2024
National

The Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Ms. Valentina Matviyenko, arrived in Pakistan on Sunday at the invitation of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Leading a high-level Russian delegation, Ms. Matviyenko was received at Noor Khan Airbase by Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar and Senator Bushra Anjum Butt.

During her visit, Ms. Matviyenko is set to meet with prominent Pakistani leaders, including the President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani. A key moment will be her address to the Senate during a special session.

The visit is anticipated to enhance diplomatic and parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Russia, strengthening cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations.

Tags:

APP

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1730013243.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024