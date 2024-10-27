Sajid Khan credits spin partner Noman Ali for record-breaking performance

LAHORE - Pakistan’s spin sensation Sajid Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude after his team’s resounding series victory over England. He credited his fellow spinner, Noman Ali, for his instrumental role in the series, which saw Noman finish as the leading wicket-taker with a remarkable 20 wickets at an average of 13.85 and an economy rate of 3.04. In the post-match press conference, Sajid highlighted their successful partnership, acknowledging that Noman equally deserved the player of the series award, highlighting the significant teamwork that drove Pakistan’s triumph. “Thankful to God for this victory,” said the spinner. “Though I was making a comeback, I felt supported by my teammates and the management. The chemistry with Noman bhai was crucial, as he brought immense experience, making this win all the more special for the nation,” he asserted. Sajid further elaborated on their approach, crediting the different pitch conditions across the series for the diverse strategies they employed. “In Multan, the pitch did everything; here in Rawalpindi, it was about varying lengths and pace,” he added. In a candid moment, Sajid shared insights into the team’s off-field camaraderie, where he joked about being much more lighthearted, often lifting spirits with his humor. His friendship with Kamran Ghulam, he noted, also played a key role in maintaining a positive atmosphere within the squad. “Kamran Ghulam is my best friend, but you need to behave like this to lift the team’s morale.” Noman Ali, 38, echoed Sajid’s sentiments, emphasizing his pride in Pakistan’s return to form in home conditions. “It’s been a long time since we’ve performed so well at home,” he said. “We took full advantage of the conditions, and our collective effort brought this win. We hope to continue this trend and challenge more teams on home soil.” Looking to the future, Noman advocated for more red-ball cricket to develop Pakistan’s spin potential, citing the need for experience on various pitches in first-class cricket. “If we aim to dominate with spin, more exposure to red-ball conditions is essential. It’s that experience with both new and old balls in first-class cricket that makes a difference,” he advised.