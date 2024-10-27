Sarod evening held at NAPA

KARACHI - An evening of sarod playing was held at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) with young sarod player, Muzammil Hussain Qadri mesmerising a full house on Saturday. He was later joined on flute by his father, Ustad Aqmal Qadri. The evening began with NAPA tabla students and their harmonium teacher Julien Qaiser presenting pieces of classical music before the main program of the evening. Then Muzammil was introduced and presented raga daes, the rag of evening, with perfection. Then his father joined him on stage, and told the audience how, without any tutelage, Muzammil, initially a gypsy jazz guitarist, learnt to play sarod. The duo then performed raga bhairween. The evening culminated with a presentation of a thumri in raga peelu. Throughout the performance, the audience kept erupting with applause.