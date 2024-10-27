Scientists say skeletal remains found in castle well belong to figure from 800-year-old saga

OSLO - Researchers have connected the identity of skeletal remains found in a well at Norway’s Sverresborg castle to a passage in a centuries-old Norse text. The 800-year-old Sverris saga, which follows the story of the real-life King Sverre Sigurdsson, includes the tossing of the body of a dead man — later known as “Well-man” — down a well during a military raid in central Norway in 1197. It’s likely, according to the text, that raiders lobbed the body into the well to poison the main water source for locals, but little else is said about the man or who he was in the saga. Researchers initially uncovered the bones in the castle’s well in 1938, but they were only able to carry out a visual analysis at the time. Now, scientists have an array of analytical techniques at their disposal, including genetic sequencing and radiocarbon dating. A new study on the remains, published Friday in the Cell Press journal iScience, reveals unprecedented insights into Well-man’s appearance based on in-depth research on samples of his teeth. “This is the first time that a person described in these historical texts has actually been found,” said study coauthor Michael D. Martin, a professor in the department of natural history at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology’s University Museum in Trondheim, in a statement. “There are a lot of these medieval and ancient remains all around Europe, and they’re increasingly being studied using genomic methods.

The findings not only shed fresh light on what Well-man looked like but also who he was, with a surprising twist about how he ended up in a Norse saga. The Sverris saga is a window into the ambitious rise of King Sverre, who lived from 1152 to 1202 and reigned over Norway during the second half of the 12th century. The text includes revelations about Norway’s early history, describing periods of political instability and conflict with wars caused by disputes over who would succeed to the throne after King Sigurd Munn, according to the study. Sverre threw his name into the mix when he claimed to be a son of Munn. Munn was killed by his brother in 1155, which sparked the succession scuffle. While many of the Norse sagas derive from oral traditions and older lost manuscripts, the Sverris story appears to have been written in tandem with the events described within it, by someone close to the king. The text is rich in detail, including full names, locations, battles and military strategy as well as Sverre’s speeches. Throughout the narrative, Sverre’s men are referred to as Birkebeiner, meaning ”birch legs,” reportedly due to their use of primitive birch bark as footwear and leg coverings. Meanwhile, Sverre’s opponents, organized by representatives of the Roman Catholic Church, were called the Baglers, derived from the Norse “bagall,” meaning ”bishop wand,” the study authors noted.